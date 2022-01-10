COVID-19 Surge : Sikkim Government Re-Imposes Curbs; Mandates Negative RT-PCR Report For Visitors

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the northeastern state of Sikkim has re-imposed curbs to break the chain of infections, and prevent the deadly outcomes of new variant “Omicron” which have escalated tensions among medical fraternities. As per the latest notification issued by state government, all persons entering the state shall be required to produce a negative RT-PCR report conducted within 72 hours prior to the date of entry. Additionally, the Health Department shall also organize Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) at all check posts and Pakyong Airport. The new COVID-19 restrictions will be applicable till January 24.

Similarly, there will be restrictions for vehicular movement and odd-even restrictions will be imposed with certain relaxation for goods carrier, emergency services and government vehicles during working hours but registered luxury taxis shall be exempted from the restriction. All state government offices including PSUs, Boards, and Corporations under the State Government shall operate with 50 percent with strict COVID-19 protocols. All social, political, religious and sports related gatherings shall be prohibited. Number of persons for the marriage ceremony & funeral rites shall be restricted to 50.

All foreigners including those from Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh who are already in India for more than seven days shall be permitted entry into the State, on production of a negative RT-PCR report conducted thereafter and state in connection with various project related works may be permitted by the concerned District collector before 7 days period on case to case basis and with reasonable restrictions. All international travelers entering the state are required to undergo 7 days home quarantine and undertake the RT-PCR test on the 8th day of arrival in the country. Such travelers shall also be required to upload their results of RT-PCR test conducted on 8th day on the Air Suvidha Portal.

Meanwhile, 70 positive cases reported today from 576 tests positive rate at 12.2% recovery rate 98.1 percent. Total confirmed cases are 32719. Total active cases stands at 218, Total Recovered 31740 and total death 409 and 4 patients have recovered today.