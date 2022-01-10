COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Registers 37 Fresh New Cases, Pushing Tally To 55,558

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 37 fresh new cases during the last 24 hours, thereby pushing the state’s tally of confirmed cases to 55,558, informed a senior health official.

If health bulletin is taken into context, the tally is 22 less than the previous day. The death toll remained unchanged at 282 as no fatality was registered in the last 24 hours, he said.

The frontier state is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases since January 4, with 206 infections detected since then. Arunachal Pradesh now has 222 active cases while, 55,054 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including one on Sunday, informed the State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa

Among the patients, atleast three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are among the new patients. The Capital Complex region recorded the highest number of 18 fresh cases, followed by 13 in West Kameng district and three in Namsai.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 99.09 per cent, the SSO said. Arunachal Pradesh has tested over 12.08 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 376 on Sunday, he said, adding that the positivity ratio has shot up to 9.84 per cent.