COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 518 Fresh New Cases; 19.23% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 518 new COVID-19 cases, and three fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 19.23%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 4612. While, a total of 1,46,045 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 561 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 2694 samples were tested on January 9, 2022, out of which 210 samples belonged to males, while 318 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 451 belonged to symptomatic patients, 67 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,40,872. The official statement further adds that no positive cases were detected through RT-PCR or FIA. While, RAgT & TrueNAT identified 516 (19.42%) & 2 (5.40%) positive cases respectively.