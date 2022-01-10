GWS Donates Books To 15 Government Schools Of Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to inculcate the practice of reading books and highlight its profound impact on a child’s mental health, academic abilities & thinking processes, thereby widening their imagination process and improving the cognitive skills, the Arunachal Pradesh based non-profit organization – Galo Welfare Society (GWS) has donated books for libraries of five government higher secondary schools, and 10 secondary schools in West Siang district.

These books were donated to government higher secondary schools of Aalo, Kamba, Liromoba, Yomcha and 10 secondary schools were donated in December last year in association with Galo Student’s Union, Kardu Kardi Student’s Union and Pushi Bango Student’s Union.