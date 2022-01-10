Manipur : Ahead Of 2022 Assembly Polls, Congress Legislator Chaltonlien Amo Joins BJP

NET Web Desk

Ahead of the Manipur Assembly polls, a major political development has hit a major blow to the Indian National Congress (INC) party after the Congress legislator Chaltonlien Amo joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, just a day after elections to the state assembly were announced.

Amo joined the BJP at a small ceremony at its office in Imphal in the presence of Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupedra Yadav, who is also the party in-charge of Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh and BJP Manipur president A Sharda Devi.

“I welcome Shri Chaltonlien Amo Tipaimukh to the Bhajpa Parivar. The BJP is going from strength to strength in Manipur due to people’s belief in the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji and the great work being done by Chief Minister Shri N Biren Singh ji in the state,” – tweeted the Union Minister and BJP’s Minister in charge of Manipur polls Bhupendra Yadav.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 27 and March 3.