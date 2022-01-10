Mizoram : Assam Rifles Organized Medical Camp At Lungdar Village; Initiative For Establishing Cordial Relation

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In an attempt to ensure that medical facilities reach the local populace, the Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles today conducted a Free Medical Camp at Lungdar village.

The main aim of this medical camp was to provide free medical treatment to the local populace by a specially constituted medical team of this unit. The team examined 78 villagers that included 34 Males, 28 Females and 16 Children and gave requisite medicine for the ailments besides distributing free medicines to the needy locals.

Apart from providing medical assistance, basic knowledge on health education including precaution from common viral disease like Malaria was also imparted.

Besides, the team has also elaborated on significance of hygiene and sanitation to the villagers for better living standard. The local populace have expressed their gratitude towards the Battalion and appreciated the efforts made by Assam Rifles for novel cause of society.