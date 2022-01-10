Mizoram : INTACH Officials Call-On Chief Minister Zoramthanga; Forwards Roadmap To Rebuild Aizawl DC’s Office

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Mizoram Chapter officials today called-on Chief Minister Zoramthanga to discuss about rebuilding the Aizawl Deputy Commissioner’s Office that was burnt down to ashes in the early hours of December 17, 2021.

INTACH Mizoram Chapter briefed about the significance of preserving and conserving the Heritage building and discussed how it can be rebuilt to its original design. The Chief Minister conveyed to the INTACH officials that he shall discuss the same with his cabinet ministers.

Its worthy to note that on December 17, 2021 at around 3:15 AM, a massive fire broke out from Election Branch, DC Office. Fire & Emergency services personnel were alerted at 4:10 AM, who immediately rushed to the spot and commenced firefighting operations.

Despite their best efforts, the fire had already engulfed most parts of the building, including the Election Branch, Planning Branch, Arms Branch, ILP Branch, Census Branch, Establishment, Nazir, DC office chamber, 2 Addl DC & SDO (Sadar) office chambers.

Disaster Management & Rehabilitation Minister Lalchamliana has also announced that the State would conduct a magisterial enquiry to look into the outbreak. The 131-year-old heritage building was reduced to rubble by the unprecedented fire, taking with it hundreds of invaluable historical documents stored within the premises.