Mizoram : Meeting On “Children In Street Situations” Held At Lawngtlai

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a bid to strengthen the processes and interventions regarding the scenario of children living in the streets and to safeguard them from getting exploited, a meeting on “Children in Street Situations” within Lawngtlai District was held today under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Lawngtlai James Miahlung at his office chamber.

The meeting was attended by District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), District Information & Public Relations Officer and President of the Lawngtlai District Village Council Association.

According to DIPR report, it was resolved in the meeting that the DCPO and CDPO, in coordination with local VCs and NGOs might identify children in street situations within Lawngtlai District as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) 2.0 of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and report their findings on or before January 14, 2022.