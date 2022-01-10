Mizoram : ZPM Urges State Government For Providing Protection To Broomstick Growers Residing In Vairengte

NET Web Desk

The key opposition party – Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) on Monday urged the state government for providing protection to broomstick growers, and ensure that they reap their harvest.

Through a statement released by the party, several broomstick cultivators at Aitlang area near Vairengte are facing severe crisis due to their farmlands been occupied by the personnel of Assam Police. The farmers will be unable to harvest their produce unless security is provided to them, it said.

According to PTI report, more than 18 farmers in Aitlang area and Assam Police have been camping face to face with Mizoram Police since June 2021, it added.

“The ZPM also alleged that areca nut farmers at Saihapui ‘V’ village, one of the disputed areas in Kolasib district, were not allowed to collect their harvest by the Assam Police. It alleged that the Assam Police personnel plucked betel nuts from these farms by hiring labourers.” – asserted the report.

Besides, the state government have also been asked to provide protection to the farmers so that they freely harvest their produce.

Its worthy to note that boundary dispute between the two northeastern states of Assam & Mizoram is a long-standing issues, which turned out to be a massive conflict on July 26 last year when police forces of both states engaged in a gunfight at the disputed area near Vairengte village.