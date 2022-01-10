Pre-Poll Violence : BJP Worker, Security Personnel Gunned-Down By Unknown Miscreants In Imphal West

NET Web Desk

Atleast two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters, known to be close aides of Manipur Agriculture Minister O Lukhoi was gunned-down by unidentified miscreants at Samurou under Wangoi Police Station in Imphal West on Sunday.

Identified as – Abujam John and Abujam Tomba, both the injured were rushed to separate hospitals in Imphal, but both succumbed to their injuries.

According to Imphal Free Press report, John was rushed to Advance Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around 10.30 PM on Sunday night. While, Sashikanta was reported dead at Raj Medicity early Monday.

John served as an active worker of state Agricultural Minister Lokhoi, while Sashikanta was a Havildar of Indian Reserve Battalion. The reason behind this gun attack is yet to be ascertained, but locals have strongly condemned the killings, and staged protest against the same through traffic blockade at Mayai Lambi stretch.

Besides, a Joint Action Committee (JAC) have also been formed to ensure that necessary action is taken-up against the persecutors.

The Committee has also resolved to launch further action if the facts of the killing are not found-out within 48 hours, that commenced from 10 AM of Monday.

Furthermore, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has also strongly condemned the killings, and called it as an attack on BJP supporters. He further asserted that government will not remain silent until the perpetrator is arrested.