Sikkim-Based Tourism Association Urges State Government To Resolve Issues Associated With COVID-19 Restrictions

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The United Silk Route Tourism Development (USRTD) today highlighted the challenges been faced by the tourism stakeholders due to new COVID-19 restrictions and therefore appealed the Sikkim Government to resolve it at the earliest. USRTD is a tourism stakeholder’s development association spread across 3 constituencies in Sikkim namely : Rhenock, Chujachen and Gnathang-Machong constituencies which include all taxi drivers, hotel, homestay owners, small shopkeepers, bazaar traders and travel agents hailing from the northeastern state.

President, USRTD Sumpa Sherpa said “the uncertainty in the way of announcing new policies and new notifications, abrupt and drastic changes every other day is creating a hurdle in a smooth conduct of tourism related activities in the state, this sort of top down approach in formulating new policies which deeply affect the stakeholders is very de-motivating and unhealthy in a federal democratic set up. We request the government to take all stakeholders on board, and engage in confidence building measures in these difficult times.”

Meanwhile, another executive member of the USRTD, Roshan Rai said “only Z numbers luxury car are exempted from odd- even rule whereas almost 70% tourist travel in local taxi and J series vehicles. Some tour packages booked with J series vehicles are already underway and now to cancel all those tours will cause a huge loss to the travel agents ,drivers and tourists as well hence it would be nice if the government gives us some relaxations.”

Roshan Rai also shared “we all are well aware Sikkim has been emerging as a popular bike riders destination, some bikers are all ready in the state before this sudden notification was announced now that even two wheelers are not exempted from this new rule will create a new problem for them (if the stakeholders would have been consulted, the situation could have been well avoided.”

The organization also welcomed the decision to ban water bottles, however the government should also make arrangements to provide safe and clean drinking water in public places or along the highways.

They also said Sikkim’s vehicles are being harassed in West Bengal in minor issues and we would like to appeal to our government to kindly intervene and start a talk with the West Bengal government so that the problem can be solved and our people can earn their livelihood without any harassment.