Sikkim : Governor Alongwith First Lady Takes Booster Dose At STNM Hospital

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Sikkim Governor, Ganga Prasad today inaugurated the Precautionary Dose for COVID-19 and got himself inoculated with the precautionary dose along with first Lady Kamla Devi.

The programme witnessed the presence of Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, D. Anandan, Additional Medical Superintendent, Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital, Dr. Suresh Rasaily, and medical staffs.

Its worth noting that precautionary dose was launched simultaneously throughout the country today. As per the guidelines from the Government of India, the precautionary dose (or the 3rd dose) will be administered on health workers, front line workers and persons above 60 years of age with co-morbidities.

Meanwhile, Sikkim registered 112 Covid new cases from the 411 samples tested on Sunday. The State’s Covid positivity rate was 27.2%, said the Health department.

In these past few days, Sikkim has witnessed a sudden spike in COVID-19 infections with the tally been pushed to the highest mark.

Among the new Covid infections, 67 cases were reported from the east district followed by 42 cases from the west district. Two cases were reported from the south district and one case from the north district. At present there are 314 active Covid cases in Sikkim.

One more Covid death was reported, the first such casualty in 2022. The total death toll of Sikkim due to COVID-19 has now reached to 401. At present there are 25 Covid patients admitted in hospitals here. Among them, four are in the ICU, informed the Health department.