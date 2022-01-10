Sikkim : IPR Minister Deliberate Ways For Ensuring Better Coordination In Departmental Functions

The Information and Public Relations (IPR) Minister of Sikkim, Lok Nath Sharma today chaired a departmental coordination meeting with the officials and staffs of the department at Soochna Bhawan.

Attended by Advisor IPR Birendra Tamling, Secretary IPR Siporah Targain, Director IPR Benu Gurung and all officers and field staff under the department, the meeting was convened to deliberate on ways for ensuring better coordination in the day to day functioning of the department.

He urged the field officers and staffs to carry out their duties with utmost dedication, and invited new ideas and suggestions from the officers to improve on the overall performance of the department.

Sharma issued strong directives to all the officers and staff to be accountable towards their work. The Minister was also apprised about the issues concerning the department to which he assured early redressal.