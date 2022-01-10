Sikkim : SDF & SKM Clash Intensifies; Slogans Chanted Against Former CM Chamling

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Following condemnation against the former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling at Melli Bazaar in Sadam, a massive clash occurred between Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party supporters on Sunday. Stones were pelted on vehicles, injuring three people with a lady been hospitalized.

Recently, the former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling’s car was blocked at Melli and with shocking slogans chanted against him. The former CM was returning from a funeral home in Sadam when the road was allegedly blocked and the cars were attacked by miscreants who pelted stones vandalizing vehicles.

As per police sources, it has received a complaint from SKM party but not from SDF party till time and it is currently investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by SKM party condemned the incident and said “being a MLA Pawan Chamling himself involved in a clash that is clear now and we demand cancellation of his MLA designation.”

The party also urged the concerned authorities to immediately take strict action against Pawan Chamling, and apprehend others involved in the incident.

Besides, a press Release from Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party reads “under the SKM government gundagiri, indiscipline has developed a lot and situation has become chaotic and peaceful Sikkim has turned violent.”

Meanwhile, Bhaichung Bhutia Vice President of Hamro Sikkim has condemned the act and shared that “the incident that occurred with former CM Mr Pawan Chamling in Melli is something that damages the image of our state as a peaceful one. Despite our differences, everyone in Sikkim has the right to move around freely either socially or politically. Whether one belongs to SKM, SDF or HSP, we must universally condemn the kind of rowdism that threatens the peace of our state. Such incidents of political violence indicate that there is an outside influence and the people of Sikkim should come forward to condemn it before things get worse.”