Sikkim : SKM Forwarded Narratives On Its Recent Clash With ‘Sikkim Democratic Party’ 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party today came up with their narratives on Melli SKM-SDF party clash.

Spokesperson SKM party, Bikash Basnett today while addressing a press conference said “FIR filed by SDF been not accepted is a complete lie as they are the one who commenced the violence. They did the same in the past, and this time also initiating the same part. It has turned-out to be their culture. SKM has filed FIR against 10 SDF supporters but till time no one has been arrested.”

He also said the ruling SKM has maintained that it was SDF workers accompanying party president Pawan Chamling who instigated and stone pelted the SKM cadre at Sadam Tarey Bhir, Melli constituency on Sunday afternoon.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged by the victims at Melli police station the same evening naming SDF functionaries and workers for attacking them with “sharp weapons, sticks and stones” causing them grievous injuries.

Showing copies of the FIR to media, SKM spokesperson Bikash Basnet countered why the SDF has not lodged a police complaint to substantiate their allegations of being attacked by the SKM at Sadam.

While, the party workers of Melli shared they were on door-to-door visit for primary membership drive and calendar distribution of their party at Sadam Tarey Bhir. They were intercepted by the party worker of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and been attacked by the workers for no rhymes and reasons using sharp weapons, sticks and stone. The attack carried upon the SKM party workers was so violent that they had to run for their lives. The case has been registered under section 341/326/506/34 IPC.

“The SDF is accusing us of blocking the road and assaulting them. However, where is their FIR? They could not file a FIR as police was immediately at the spot and witnessed their act of violence. They are doing a conspiracy to blame SKM for the incident,” said Basnett. Furthermore, they have also demanded swift action from the police against the persons named in the FIR.