Tripura : Attendance Restricted Upto 50% In Schools & Higher Educational Institutes

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 10, 2021 : Tripura Education department on Monday announced the cancellation of classes in schools from pre-primary to class II and attendance of students from class III onwards. While, attendance in higher educational institutions has been restricted to 50 percent from January 11 and will remain valid till January 15 next.

This order is applicable for government, government-aided, private schools, colleges, universities and institutes across the state.

Taking into account the ensuing COVID-19 situation in Tripura and keeping in mind to protect the health and educational interest of the students with a view to minimize learning losses, Education minister Ratanlal Nath made this announcement at a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala on Monday evening.

Speaking to reporters, Nath said, “All classes from pre-primary to class-II will be suspended till January 15 next. The ongoing examinations (of the Directorate of Elementary Education) shall continue maintaining all preventive measures and COVID Appropriate Behaviour.”

“In schools where examinations aren’t scheduled, 50% of the students enrolled shall attend school in each class (except Pre-primary to Class II) ensuring that every student gets to attend school once in two days”.

“The hostels attached to the School Education Department and Higher Education department run by various departments will be closed for all purposes except for the stay of students who will be appearing in the ongoing examinations”, he added.

Speaking about Higher Educational institutions in Tripura, Nath said the Universities and College examinations will continue as per schedule already published by them. The Universities, Colleges will ensure aggressive Covid-19 appropriate behaviour including sanitization, wearing of the masks by the students and maintaining social distancing among students during the examination.

The classes of the Universities and Colleges will continue with 50% capacity of the students on alternate days so that every student can attend classes once in two days. The hostel of the colleges and institutes will be closed with effect from January 11 next.

The Registrars, TU, MBBU and ICFAI University and other private colleges are requested to follow the above guidelines in connection with continuation of classes to mitigate COVID situation. Teaching and non-teaching staff will continue to attend the University, Colleges and Institutes.