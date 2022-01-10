Tripura Converts Tea Factories Into Gas-Based Processing Units

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Tea Development Corporation has decided to convert two of its factories into gas-based processing units as the plants were crippled with the crisis of coal during the past several months.

In regard to this conversion, TTDC has signed an agreement with Tripura Natural Gas Corporation Limited (TNGCL) recently.

In a press conference here at Bir Chandra State Central Library’s conference hall in Agartala on Sunday, TTDC chairman Santosh Saha said that the TNGCL will supply the required gas for processing of tea in two factories at Durgabari, which is about 12 kms away from the heart of Agartala city.

“Due to the crisis of coal and to tackle the existing situation, we have signed an agreement with TNGCL. The gas company has already started its work for expanding the pipeline to supply gas in our factories at Durgabari area and the work will be completed by the end of February next”, he added.

Saha said, “From the end of March or first week of April, the next processing season is set to begin. The supply of gas to these factories will help the growers in getting non-stop energy at a cheap rate”.

Its worthy to note here that both the factories belonged to TTDC and a co-operative society of the local small tea growers.

Apart from this, for the first time the tea corporation of Tripura managed to see a profit of over Rs 1 crore after 42 years of formation.

Replying to a query regarding the ‘green tea’ production, TTDC chairman said that the corporation will form Green Tea growers’ network to ensure the people’s demand is being fulfilled with production in the right direction.