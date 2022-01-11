An IITian with a mission topped in Tripura Forest Service exam 2021

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 11, 2021: Anurag Chakraborty, a native of Tripura’s Kailashahar secured Tripura Forest Services first rank in the Tripura Forest Services Examination 2021, held by Tripura Public Service Commission.

Son of Asim Chakraborti, Assistant Headmaster of Ram Krishna Siksha Pratisthan and Mausumi Battacharjee, a government teacher of East Gobindapur developed a taste for environment during his B. Tech days.

A student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kailashahar and a product of NIT, Agartala, after his graduation in Civil engineering got a job with lucrative salary under renowned L&T constructions.

But, that job under construction energy could meet his satisfaction. He immediately left the job and took admission in Masters in Environmental Engineering under IIT, Guwahati.

He said, “I developed a taste for Environmental Engineering during my B. Tech Days. This led me to pursue M. Tech from IIT, Guwahati leaving a well paid job at L&T constructions’.

He further said, “While at IITG, my thesis was on air pollution and climate change. There I came to realize that the only answer to climate change and air pollution to save our planet is by saving nature. In this regard, the role played by forest officials inspired me a lot and I opted for this job”.

He is yet to join as a forest officer, but he has designed his future course of action as a forest official and candidly said, “In fact, I was doing a job outside the state but I always wanted to do something for the people of my state. I have always dreamt of a day when people from other states, maybe countries will aspire to work in Tripura, hope I contribute my little bit towards that dream”.

In a line, he exasperated his feelings saying that his main mission is to control climate change and create a world where people can live and breathe freely without mask and oxygen cylinder.

Hope, Anurag Chakraborty with his zeal will be able to fulfill his noble mission as a dynamic forest official.