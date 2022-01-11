COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 1513 New Cases, 17.85% Positivity Rate

- NET Web Desk
Mizoram registered a total of 1513 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).
Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 17.85%, according to the information shared by state government today.
The active caseload now stands at 5910. While, a total of 1,47,558 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 562 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.
A total of 8477 samples were tested on January 10, 2022, out of which 648 samples belonged to males, while 865 of females.
If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 1081 belonged to symptomatic patients, 432 of asymptomatic.
Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,41,086. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 98 positive cases (19.48%), TrueNAT detected 46 (20.17%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 1363 (17.68%) & 6 (16.22%) positive cases respectively.