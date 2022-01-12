ANYA’s Corruption Allegations Against CM Is “Vague & Baseless” : Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix on Tuesday referred the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA)’s allegations against Chief Minister Pema Khandu as “vague & baseless”, and urged the association to call-off the 36-hours shutdown in Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), slated to be held from January 13.

“We appeal the ANYA team to call off the bandh and come forward for talks. The state government is always ready to accommodate them for a healthy discussion and sort out the issues through dialogue” – asserted the state Home Minister.

“It appears that the main motive is to create disharmony in the state. If the unconstitutional bandh call is not withdrawn immediately, strict legal action will be taken against the enforcers,” – Felix further added.

The shutdown move comes after the state government had failed to issue any clarification on the allegation made by the youth body on the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu with corruption and malpractices charges, and thereby sought his resignation.

Its worthy to note that on December 10, 2021, ANYA had alleged a series of charges of corruption charges against CM Khandu and accordingly served the state government a 15-days ultimatum and another 7-days ultimatum on December 30 last demanding resignation of the CM.

Recently while addressing the reporters, the ANYA President Byabang Joram asserted that “despite repeated ultimatums given to the state government for clarifying the allegations against Chief Minister Pema Khandu, he has failed to respond to our demands.”

ANYA is left with no choice but to launch a democratic movement by calling a 36-hours ICR bandh, he added.

“ANYA is willing to call-off the proposed bandh call if the state government addresses its demands before the day of the bandh call, said Joram. If any unfortunate violence occurs during the bandh call the government shall be responsible for it, he further added.

However, the association has decided to exempt school students appearing for examinations during the shutdown period.