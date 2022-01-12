Arunachal Pradesh : Tawang SSB Base Declared Containment Zone; 8 Personnel Tested COVID+

NET Web Desk

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the state governments are imposing several curbs to break the chain of infections, and prevent the deadly outcomes of new variant “Omicron” which have escalated tensions among medical fraternities. In yet another tragic incident, the headquarters of 38 battalion of Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) in Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh has been declared as a containment zone after atleast 8 personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

The SSB base in Tawang will remain as a containment zone for the next 14 days, while eight cases detected in the Tawan SSB base were reported at a positivity rate of over 10 percent.

Its worthy to note that Arunachal Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally rose to 55,878 on Tuesday as 186 more people tested positive for the infection. The death toll remained unchanged at 282 as no fresh fatality was registered in the last 24 hours.