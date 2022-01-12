Assam CM Hands-Over Appointment Letter For DSP Post To Olympics Medalist Lovlina Borgohain

NET Web Desk

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Bronze medalist and ace pugilist Lovlina Borgohain hailing from the northeastern state of Assam today received the appointment letter for the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) post in Assam Police. The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today formally handed-over the appointment letter to the pugilist during an event held at Janata Bhawan.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM confirmed the news. “From the backwaters of Assam to Olympic glory, journey of Smt. @LovlinaBorgohai is inspiring. I’m elated to give her the appointment letter for the post of DySP. I congratulate her and hope that she will inspire the youth with her achievements in sports & official work.” – he wrote.

From the backwaters of Assam to Olympic glory, journey of Smt. @LovlinaBorgohai is inspiring. I'm elated to give her the appointment letter for the post of DySP. I congratulate her and hope that she will inspire the youth with her achievements in sports & official work. pic.twitter.com/rrZVGnydwI — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 12, 2022

Its worthy to note that Lovlina Borgohain became the first athlete from the northeastern state of Assam, and third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal, joining the legendary MC Mary Kom and Vijender Singh. Borgohain won the bronze medal in the women’s welterweight event at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The ace-pugilist won the junior national championship in 2012, and was soon making waves internationally starting with the silver medal at the 2013 Nation’s Women’s Junior Cup in Serbia. She had a medal finish at the 2014 Nation’s Women’s Youth Cup and followed it up with a silver at the next edition.