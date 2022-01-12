Assam Government Approves ‘Handicraft Policy 2022’; Check Out Key Decisions

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has decided to approve ‘Handicraft Policy of Assam 2022’ for facilitating growth and development of craft-based industries thereby providing training & technological support to artisans and entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, according to an official statement, the cabinet has undertaken several other decisions during the meeting, which have been mentioned below :

1. Filling-up 611 vacancies of Section Assistant (S.A.) under various Divisions of Public Works (Roads) Department.

2. Recruitment to fill up 743 vacant posts of Assistant Professor and 233 Grade III & 524 Grade IV posts in different Provincialized and Government Model colleges under Higher Education Department.

3. Approval to the final Election of Commissioners of Municipal Boards (Amendment) Rules, 2021 that will replace ballot papers with EVMs in Municipal Body Elections.

4. Approval to amend GMC Act, 1969 and Guwahati Municipal Corporation Election Rules, 1973 to facilitate use of EVMs in GMC Elections.

5. Covering an area of 758.19 Sq.km, the Zila Parishad will be headquartered at DC Office, Bajali on a temporary basis. The new office will be set up at the allotted land of Bajali Anchalik Panchayat under Bajali Development Block, Choukhuty.

6. Renewal of Power Purchase Agreement for 31 MW with NHPC till 2043 to help APDCL get power at a relatively cheaper rate, thus benefiting consumers.

7. Approval to Handicraft Policy of Assam, 2022 to facilitate growth and development of craft-based industries and provide training and technological support to artisans and entrepreneurs. Provide market linkages and online marketing support to facilitate the export of products.

The handicraft policy further highlights –

Capital Investment Subsidy upto 30% on the amount spent on Plant and Machinery with a ceiling of Rs 15 lakh for new and Rs 5 lakh for old Handicraft Units.

Interest Subsidy upto 5% on Working Capital loan for 5 years to all eligible units with a ceiling of Rs 2 lakh per unit per year.

Subsidy upto 50% on the marketing expenditure incurred by the Handicraft units, for a period of three years subject to a maximum ceiling of Rs 30,000 per annum.

One-time financial assistance upto Rs 30,000 to all eligible handicraft units for development of web portal/app for online marketing of their products.

Three awards of Rs 10,000; Rs 7,500; and Rs 5,000 to Handicraft Units in each district of Assam.

Setting up of Raw Material Banks.

Supporting design and development by roping in National Institute of Design; Export Promotion Council of Handicrafts; India Trade Promotion Organization; Development Commissioner, Government of India, etc.

Providing Photo Identity Card to Artisans.

Developing Cluster of a particular craft to scale up the production of Craft Village for overall promotion of Handicraft.

8. Assam Health Infrastructure Development & Management Society – For implementation of JICA assisted ‘Strengthening Health Systems and Excellence of Medical Education in Assam’ Project or any other externally aided or other special projects.

9. Super-Speciality Hospital (Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre GMCH) Society – to bring improvement in service quality, system efficiency and patient satisfaction in hospitals and ensure discipline and accountability among staff.

10. Approval to constitution of Assam Youth Commission to protect the interest of Assam youth within and outside the state.

11. Assam Government will be providing them employment, skill training, training for competitive exams, and a platform to register grievances.

12. Approval to purchase land directly from landowners instead of the general procedure of Land Acquisition to implement externally-aided projects for flood and erosion management works. This will help reduce time taken to complete the purchase process from 50 months to 6 months.

13. Investment of Additional Equity Share Capital of Rs 55.25 crore by the Assam Government and Rs 8.75 crore by SPSU Assam Gas Company Ltd. in the Expansion Project of Assam Petrochemicals Ltd (APL).

14. Alteration of MoA of APL for Enhancement of Authorised Share Capital of APL from Rs 500 crore to Rs 750 crore. MoA to empower APL to enhance Authorised Share Capital.

