COVID-19 Surge : Arunachal Pradesh Government Imposes Night Curfew From 9 PM To 5 AM

NET Web Desk

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Arunachal Pradesh Government on Tuesday has imposed several curbs, including – night curfew and other restrictions till January 31 to break the chain of infections and prevent the deadly outcomes of new variant “Omicron” which have escalated tensions among medical fraternities globally.

The Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar through an order, asserted that night curfew will be imposed from 9 PM to 5 AM from January 12. While, all government and private schools shall remain closed till January 31 and online classes will be held on working days.

All universities, colleges and technical institutions has been advised to regulate the timing of their classes by maintaining 50 per cent attendance and adhering to COVID protocols, and COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB). Only fully vaccinated people from other states will be allowed to enter Arunachal Pradesh, it said.

Offices, bars, restaurants, gymnasiums, public transport, swimming polls and cinema halls will operate with 50 per cent capacity, while business establishments whose proprietors and staffers have been fully vaccinated can operate till 8 PM, the order further stated. It has also advised to call-off Republic Day and golden jubilee celebration of Arunachal Pradesh.

The order has also decided to ban mass gatherings and weekly haats. Arunachal Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally rose to 55,878 on Tuesday as 186 more people tested positive for the infection. The death toll remained unchanged at 282 as no fresh fatality was registered in the last 24 hours.