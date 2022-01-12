COVID-19 Surge : Meghalaya Government Imposes Curbs; Mandates Negative RT-PCR Report For Visitors

NET Web Desk

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Meghalaya Government has re-imposed curbs to break the chain of infections, and prevent the deadly outcomes of new variant “Omicron” which have escalated tensions among medical fraternities. As per the latest Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by state government, all persons entering the state shall be required to produce a negative RT-PCR report, conducted within 72 hours prior to the date of entry or undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test at the entry points.

“Everyone entering the state, including those fully vaccinated, have to produce RT-PCR negative reports or undergo RT-PCR tests at entry points,” – asserted the Health Department Principal Secretary Sampath Kumar through an order.

“Entrants producing an RT-PCR negative report should have been tested at a recognized laboratory within 72 hours of their arrival at the entry point,” he said.

However, children below the age of 15 years shall be exempted from testing at entry points, if found asymptomatic and those undergoing RT-PCR tests at the entry points must isolate themselves at their place of stay till the receipt of their test reports.

“All positive cases must self-monitor their health during the isolation period and reach out for immediate medical help if they experience severe symptoms such as breathlessness,” – further added the notification.