COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 880 New Cases, 20.36% Positivity Rate

- NET Web Desk
Mizoram registered a total of 880 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).
Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 20.36%, according to the information shared by state government today.
The active caseload now stands at 6639. While, a total of 1,48,438 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 564 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.
A total of 4323 samples were tested on January 11, 2022, out of which 443 samples belonged to males, while 437 of females.
If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 628 belonged to symptomatic patients, 252 of asymptomatic.
Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,41,235. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 63 positive cases (15.83%), TrueNAT detected 21 (21.87%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 772 (20.50%) & 24 (38.09%) positive cases respectively.