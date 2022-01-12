Manipur : Tangkhul Indian Stranded Amid Kazakhstan Political Unrest; Family Seeks Centre’s Intervention For Evacuation

NET/UT News Desk

Luiramsing Zimik, a resident of Mapao Zingtun village in Manipur’s Senapati district was on his way back to India from Seoul, South Korea through a connecting flight at Almaty, Kazakhstan which was supposed to leave for New Delhi the following day of January 6. He left for Seoul on the January 5 and arrived at Almaty Kazakhstan on an Asiana OZ 577 plane the same day and has been stuck there ever since.

According to Ukhrul Times report, he was supposed to fly from Almaty to New Delhi on Air Asiana KC 907 on the following day, January 6 and reach New Delhi on January 8. Family back home concerned over his safety has sought the help of the Indian government to look into the matter for his prompt evacuation. Apart from Luiramsing, several other Indian students studying in technical and medical institutions are also stranded in Kazakhstan due to the political unrest after protests over a fuel price hike erupted in the whole country urging President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to declare a nationwide emergency.

Rev. Ngamlei Zimik, Luiramsing Zimik’s father, worried about his son’s safety, said that his son is studying Theology at Hoseo University in Seoul, South Korea.

Rev. Ngamlei zimik also shared a written document which was submitted to RK Ranjan, Minister of External Affairs, Government of India, requesting assistance in bringing home his son from Kazakhstan as soon as possible.

“There was no prior information that the airport was non-functional. Only on reaching the airport, it was known that flights were not operating. Citizens of other nationalities were picked up by their respective embassies, while my son is stuck at a hotel in Mika City Hotel, Room 303 151/34, Kunaeva street, Almaty,” Rev. Zimik stated in the letter.

In the light of the nationwide matter, the leader of Opposition, V. D. Satheesan in the Kerala assembly has urged the Union Ministry of External Affairs to extricate Indians, including Keralites, stuck in Kazakhstan.

“The Central government should ensure the security of the hundreds of Indian citizens in Kazakhstan. The Union Ministry of External Affairs should immediately start a help desk for the families of those stranded in the region. It should also provide them with accurate information about the whereabouts and status of their kin,” V. D. Satheesan had said.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/bring-him-home-a-tangkhul-indian-stranded-in-kazakhstan-amidst-political-unrest-family-seeks-central-govts-intervention-for-prompt-evacuation/)