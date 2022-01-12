Mizoram CM Chairs Meeting With Stakeholders For Discussing Plans To Tackle COVID-19 Pandemic

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga today chaired a meeting with Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Church and Media houses, and all political parties for preparing a strategical roadmap to discuss plans for the state in tackling the rising cases of COVID-19 and preparation for the “Omicron Variant”.

During this meeting, the state Health Minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana asserted that the state is taking on a full scale drive to tackle the rising cases of COVID-19, thereby requested the cooperation of the people in maintaining COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and highlighted the importance of been administered with the COVID-19 vaccination.

The various groups present at the meeting suggested for a negative RT-PCR certificate at various state entry points, and for upgrading hospitals at all district headquarters to accommodate Covid patients.

Although, imposing total lockdown was not suggested at the meeting, but rather a call for a more stringent Containment Zone to curb the community spread has been taken into account.

Furthermore, the Health Department officials also reported that key reason for the COVID-19 cases has been escalating due to symptomatic people who did not get themselves tested during the Christmas eve.