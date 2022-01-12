Moderate Rainfall Warning Issued For Nagaland Till January 13

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Scattered to moderate rainfall conditions are likely to return over the hills of the northeastern state of Nagaland on January 12 & 13, 2022, as predicted by the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA).

According to a press release issued by the NSDMA in coordination with Regional Meteorological Department, Guwahati issued weather updates for the coming days, “Nagaland experienced dry weather during the last few days. In fact, easterly winds were blowing over entire northeast India including Nagaland. Remnants of western disturbance and humid winds from Bay of Bengal will initiate the weather activities over Northeast India. Scattered light to moderate rain with few intense spells are expected to occur over many parts of Nagaland between 12 & 13th of January 2022. Initially rain may cover northern parts of the state such as Wokha, Nongleng, Mon, Tuensang, Mokokchung and Zunheboto. Gradually southern parts of the state will also come under rain activities. These rain activities may be accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning strikes. Weather will start clearing up from 14th January 2022. However, there may be light isolated rains to continue over Southern districts such as Phek, Kohima, Dimapur, Kiphire and Peren.” – asserted the notification.

“Due to rain activities and cloud cover, minimum temperature of the state may increase by 2-3 degree and day temperatures may drop marginally.” – the press release further reads.

However, the Nagaland Disaster Management body has urged the public to exercise caution to avoid any eventualities during this period.

It has also requested all the DDMAs and other line departments, who are responsible for handling such emergencies caused by natural calamities to remain on-alert for saving lives and properties during this monsoon period.