Sikkim : State Government Is Fully Responsible & Accountable For Unrest; Says SDF

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Raising serious concern over the recent stone pelting and violence in Melli, a delegation from the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party submitted a memorandum to the Director General of Police (DGP), Sikkim, N.K. Mishra and apprised him of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and forwarding the concern for the safety of SDF Party President, Pawan Chamling.

The delegation was led by MK Subba, VP cum Chief Spokesperson, Kishore Kharka, VP Coordination, Tashi Gyatso Bhutia, General Secretary In-charge West District, Dr Mechung Bhutia VP Youth Affairs, and Karma Tashi Bhutia, President, DWC, East District.

This memorandum basically apprised the DGP about the rising political terrorism in Sikkim, breakdown of law and order and the increasing concern raised by the current events on the safety and security of Former Chief Minister, MLA and Party President Pawan Chamling. Paragraph from submitted memorandum reads “in view of these facts and circumstances, we have been compelled to submit this representation requesting your kind office to ensure that firstly, the safety and security of Shri Pawan chamling, MLA, Hon’ble President of the SDF party is fully ensured and protected, and also to continue the peaceful environment for which Sikkim has always been known. We further request your kind office to take strict legal action against the culprits/perpetrators as per due process of law in the interest of justice. It may kindly be noted that without prejudice to the rights and contentions as stated above, the state government shall be fully responsible and accountable as far as the life, safety and security of Shri Pawan chamling is concerned.”

Lastly, the memorandum also highlighted the non-cognizance of the First Information Report (FIR), which has been submitted by the SDF party at the Melli Police station on the day of the incident.