Sikkim : Vehicle Owned By SKM Worker Torched At Jorethang

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In a tragic incident, an XUV500 vehicle bearing registration number SK04PA0144 belonging to John Subba, who holds the post of SKM Youth Convenor, Zoom-Salghari constituency was set on fire allegedly by Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party members. As per sources, the vehicle which was parked near Jorethang School was set ablaze at around 1-2 AM on Monday. Owned by an SKM worker, the vehicle had SKM Party calendar, magazine and diary.

On this incident, Ranjana Pradhan, Secretary (Press and Publicity Cell), Sikkim Krantikari Morcha asserted “SDF Party which came to power propagating their ideology of terrorism and divisive politics riding on activities like burning of vehicles, stone pelting, violence etc. They established their party through violence at Allay ground, Namchi back in 1994 and continued their activities through violent campaigning throughout their tenure. SDF after being kicked out from the chair cannot digest the exemplary work being carried out by SKM under the pragmatic leadership of Chief Minister PS Golay and its taking out its frustration on people and properties.”

Its worthy to note that SKM Party strongly condemns the heinous acts of violence perpetrated against the public. Meanwhile, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on Tuesday against the active SDF youths namely – Cannon Rai, Meshak Chettri and Sunil Lama at Jorethang Police station.