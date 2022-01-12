Six Boxers Including Ace-Pugilist Mary Kom, Part Of ‘National Coaching Camp’

NET Web Desk

Ace-pugilist Mary Kom are among six Olympians, who have been included into the ongoing National boxing Coaching Camps in the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (Patiala) and the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Punjab.

The camps which will continue till March 14, comprises of – 3 Services boxers Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik and Satish Kumar, Vikas Krishan (All India Police) and Ashish Kumar (Himachal Pradesh) have been included in the men’s camp at Patiala. While, Manipur’s MC Mary Kom will join the women’s camp at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

According to PIB report, the Olympian boxers will now join the camps, which commenced on January 3 with only those who had competed in the National Championships. With the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games drawing close, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) have approved the inclusion recommended by the Boxing Federation of India.

“As many as 63 men boxers across different weight categories and 27 coaching and support staff have been in the National Camp in NIS, Patiala while 57 women boxers, including Olympic Games bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain and 25 coaching and support staff are already in the National Camp in the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.” – mentioned the report.

The two National Camps, are part of the continuing preparation of the Boxing contingent and are part of the approved annual training calendar by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and SAI.