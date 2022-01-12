Tripura CM’s Spouse Releases Sanskrit Book Penned-Down In Devanagari Script

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 12, 2022 : Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s spouse and the social organization, Purvaudaya’s General Secretary Niti Deb on Wednesday released the research book ‘Janaki Haran Janki Jeevan Mahakavya yugalasya Tulanatmakam adhyayanam’ here in Agartala.

The Assistant Professor of the Department of Sanskrit Sahitya, National Sanskrit University in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, Dr. Bulti Das started writing this book in ‘Devanagari’ script in October, 2021.

Within a span of two and half months, this book named ‘Janaki Haran Janki Jeevan Mahakavya yugalasya Tulanatmakam adhyayanam’ has been published by ‘The Dacca Students Library Publisher’, Kolkata at the premises of Agartala Press Club here on Wednesday.

During this book releasing ceremony, Tripura University (Central) vice-chancellor Prof Dr Ganga Prasad Prasain, Dean of Arts and Commerce Prof Shyamal Kumar Das, TU Sanskrit department’s Associate Professor Debraj Panigrahi, Agartala Press Club secretary and senior journalist Pranab Sarkar and others were also present.

Addressing at the releasing ceremony, Niti Deb said “I treat myself as a learner, as a student and believe me, till my last breath I believe, I feel I will learn something from all”.

Purvaudaya’s general secretary in her speech focused on the significance of being an Indian and hold our traditional culture forever. Being an women, tried to support Bulti for her work and she succeeded. “The life of ‘Janaki’ resembles many things in our lives. Women were empowered during that time, now and will be empowering in the future too. People had to change to look into their attitude,” she added.

Speaking at the programme, Pranab Sarkar appreciated the position of Dr Bulti Das and entire credit goes to Madam Niti Deb. “I have seen many struggles of various students and youths, many were lost and failed to improve. Due to madam Niti Deb’s motivation, Bulti could reach to such a overwhelming position”, he added.

Complimenting Bulti for this book, Sarkar claimed that this ‘Grantha’ will help to improvise our tradition and culture in the coming days.

Earlier at the releasing ceremony, Dr Bulti Das expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards Purvaudaya’s GS Niti Deb for guiding her immense inspiration and support for writing this book.

She also expressed her sincere respects to her guides Chandan Kumar Chakraborty, Shyamal Kumar Das and Debraj Panigrahi, faculties of Sanskrit Department in Tripura University (Central).

In her speech, Dr Bulti Das said “My yatra in PhD started since 2013 and they all helped me in every way and completed in 2018. Niti madam helped me in every possible way and blessed. She also inspired to move forward in my life”.