Assam-Meghalaya Border Row : CMs Will Meet Home Minister Before “Final Decision”; Asserts Meghalaya Deputy CM

NET Web Desk

In a bid to sort-out the long pending boundary conflict on the “six areas of difference”, the Chief Ministers of Assam & Meghalaya on Wednesday have decided to meet the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation, Amit Shah before taking any final decision.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong asserted that a meeting between the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma was fruitful but talks had been inconclusive.

“More or less we are almost about to reach agreement in areas that we have already inspected. Now again both the chief ministers have directed to bring out all the detailed reports and thereafter one more meeting will be held between the two CMs,” he added.

“They will be meeting even the Union Home Minister hopefully before January 21. Maybe the final agreement will be made public to both the states of Assam and Meghalaya after they come back,” he said.

However, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that “On January 18, we would call an all-party meeting of oppositions and students’ organisation to take their opinion before taking a final decision.”

Its worthy to note that for settling the border disputes, Assam & Meghalaya government had formed three regional committees each, which is led by Cabinet ministers and officials of the two northeastern states. These committees were directed to focus on 5 aspects – historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, contiguity of the land, willingness and people’s sentiments.

Based on the same, the regional committees were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with all stakeholders, village heads, record their views, and finally submit their reports.

Out of 12 disputed locations, in the first phase, 6 disputed locations were mutually studied – Tarabari, Gizang, Fahala, Baklapara, Khanapara (Pilingkata) and Ratacherra. These areas fall under Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.