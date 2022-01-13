Assam : Over 90 COVID-19 Cases Detected In Jawahar Navodaya School; Declared As ‘Containment Zone’

NET Web Desk

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases and the escalation in the new mutation of the deadly virus – “Omicron Variant” which is believed to incorporate of a high transmissibility rate, thereby escalating tensions among medical fraternities, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya – a school in Cachar District along the northeastern state of Assam have been sealed and declared as a containment zone, after 93 people, including students and faculty members of the school have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, a total of 81 students and 12 staff of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya school located at Pailapool in Cachar district of Assam have tested COVID positive, samples of whom have been sent for genome sequencing.

Its worthy to note that on Wednesday, Assam has reported a total of 3,274 fresh new COVID-19 cases, atleast 437 more than previous day, thereby pushing the tally to 6,35,050.