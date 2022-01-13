COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Registers 132 Fresh New Cases; Pushing Tally To 56,010

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 132 fresh new cases during the last 24 hours, which is 54 fewer than the previous day thereby pushing the state’s tally of confirmed cases to 56,010, informed a senior health official.

The death toll remained at 282 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, informed the State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa. The single-day infections include 41 cases in the Capital Complex Region, 26 in Changlang and 19 in West Kameng.

Meanwhile, the single-day infections include 41 cases in the Capital Complex Region, 26 in Changlang and 19 in West Kameng. Its worthy to note that the Capital Complex Region, comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 226, followed by West Kameng and Lohit (62 each), Namsai (45), Tawang (43), Changlang (39), Papumpare (37), West Siang (31) and Lower Dibang Valley (30).

The frontier state now has 665 active cases, while 55,063 patients have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

According to PTI report, over 12.12 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19, asserted Jampa. He further added that the positivity rate stood at 12.47 per cent. Meanwhile, the State Immunization Officer Dimong Padung said more than 16 lakh people have been inoculated thus far.