COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 1054 Fresh New Cases, 15.09% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 1054 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 15.09%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 7397. While, a total of 1,49,492 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 564 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 6984 samples were tested on January 13, 2022, out of which 491 samples belonged to males, while 563 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 711 belonged to symptomatic patients, 343 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,41,531. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 33 positive cases (14.93%), TrueNAT detected 21 (10.55%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 993 (15.20%) & 7 (26.92%) positive cases respectively.