5 Killed, Several Injured As Guwahati-Bikaner Express Derails Near Domohani In West Bengal

NET Web Desk

Atleast 5 casualties have been reported, while several others sustained injuries as the Guwahati-Bikaner Express (train no : 15633UP) have derailed near Domohani town of West Bengal on Thursday evening at around 5 PM. As the rescue work is underway, the injured are being taken to Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital. However, a high-level investigation has been ordered to probe the accident.

According to HT report, initially, it was reported that at least four to five compartments turned upside down following the derailment. However, railway officials later said at least 12 coaches were affected. There is no report of casualty yet. However, as several compartments of the train got overturned, severe injuries and casualties are feared. The train was coming from Patna.

Giving details of the passengers who were there on the Guwahati-Bikaner Express, the chief reservation supervisor, Patna junction, Rajesh Kumar said 98 passengers boarded the train from Patna junction. Three people boarded from Mokama and two from Bakhtiarpur, he said.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Alipuarduar section of North East Frontier (NFR) Railway asserted that none of the coaches was filled to full capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Several teams are rushing to the spot. I am on my way. This is a case of derailment. Our men are making efforts to rescue the injured. We have no exact figure on casualties. There were not too many passengers in the train because of the Covid pandemic,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) immediately rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van, informed the Indian Railways.

A passenger told news agency ANI that they felt a huge jolt following which the bogies overturned. According to reports, the train was not over-speeding at the time of the accident, which was moving at the speed of 40 kmph.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited ..)