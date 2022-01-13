Manipur : Assam Rifles Inaugurated Air Lounge Named After Freedom Fighter – Rani Gaidinliu

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to recognize the contribution of freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu who valiantly fought against the Britishers, the 44 Assam Rifles on Wednesday inaugurated a new air lounge named after her at Manipur’s Tamenglong district.

The Lt Col Mohit Vaishnava, PRO (Defence) said Tamenglong town is connected to Imphal by a civil helicopter service with a helipad within the 44 Assam Rifles Camp.

According to UNI report, the passengers didn’t have any safe waiting area away from the helipad, thereby making the presence of vehicles and passengers dangerously close to the helipad. Therefore, with an intent to strengthen the safety measures at helipad, the 44 Assam Rifles under HQ 22 Sector AR/ IGAR (East) constructed Rani Gaidinliu Open Air Lounge, which is adjacent to Helipad.

“The structure is a concentric semi circular structure with outer rectangular flower beds supported by local bamboo craft as boundary wall. The green plants depict the vivid flora of Tamenglong with flower beds depicting the four cardinal directions of district boundaries. The central arena has three semi circular beds. The outer semi circular bed with ornamental plants depicts the vast jungles of the district as Prakrti Chakra. The middle raised semi- circle depicts the vibrant culture and heritage of the area as Sanskriti Chakra. The inner raised semi circle with the name of Rani Gaidinliu inscribed on it depicts the bravery and valour of this soil as Veerta Chakra.” – added the report.

However, the lounge comprises of basic amenities, such as – waiting area for passengers prior to boarding/de-boarding the helicopter. Inaugurated as a New Year gift for the locals of Tamenglong by DIG, 22 Sector AR, the plants for landscaping have been collected from various parts of the district. On the bamboo craft walls, the visitors shall witness a glimpse of vivid culture of the district including important places of tourist interest.

There is also a provision of lighting up the lounge area in the evening. This facility shall not only ease the passengers waiting time but shall enhance the passengers safety around the helipad.

Born on January 26, 1915 at Luangkao Village now in Taosem Sub-Division under Tamenglong District of Manipur state, Rani Gaidinliu – the Naga spiritual and political leader, led an armed uprising against the British in Manipur, Nagaland and Assam belonged to the Rongmei tribe (also known as Kabui).

Rani Gaidinliu at the age of 13 associated with Jadonang and became his lieutenant in throughout his social, religious and political movements. Gaidinliu, along with her cousin Haipou Jadonang joined the Heraka movement, which aimed at revival of the Naga tribal religion and establishing self-rule of the Nagas (Naga Raj) ending the British rule.