Manipur Government Constitutes SIT Panel To Probe BJP Worker, Security Personnel Murder

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the recent killings of two men in Imphal West District.

Identified as – Abujam John and Abujam Tomba; John served as an active worker of state Agricultural Minister Lokhoi, while Sashikanta was a Havildar of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn). According to sources, both the men were gunned-down by unidentified miscreants at Samurou under Wangoi Police Station in Imphal West.

Police reports informed that probe is underway to ascertain the reason behind the killings. However, the Additional Superintendent of Police (Ops) M Amit Singh of the Imphal West district will head the SIT while sub-divisional police officer Kh Farook Ali of Mayang Imphal police station will be the investigation officer in the case, said an order from the Manipur administration.

The order also stated that officer in-charge S Nabajiban Ningthouja and sub-inspector Bishorjit Singh, both from Wangoi police station, will assist Ali in the case. “The officer in-charge, Wangoi PS and the I.O of the case are directed to handover the case record to Kh Farook Ali, MPS, SDPO/ Mayang Imphal for further investigation.”

It further added that SIT should submit the probe progress to the Imphal West Superintendent of Police (SP) on a daily basis. Meanwhile, police on Wednesday said the post-mortem examinations of the two bodies have been conducted.

Its worthy to note that the injured were rushed to separate hospitals in Imphal, but both succumbed to their injuries. John was rushed to Advance Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around 10.30 PM on Sunday night. While, Sashikanta was reported dead at Raj Medicity early Monday.

Besides, a Joint Action Committee (JAC) was also formed to ensure that necessary action is taken-up against the persecutors. It announced complete shutdown of Mayai Lambi road in the state from 6 AM to 5 PM every day which commenced from Wednesday. However, medical services, educational institutions and emergency services will be exempted during the shutdown period.