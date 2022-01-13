Manipur Pre-Poll Violence : Twin Powerful Explosions Occurred In Imphal East & Imphal West

NET Web Desk

Political unrest has once again rocked the northeastern state of Manipur after two powerful explosions, including an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated into locations adjacent to the residences of two Congress leaders on Wednesday damaging their properties.

According to police reports, fortunately no one was injured in the explosion that occurred in Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

The IED exploded in front of the residence of Congress leader Kh Ratankumar at Kangla Sangomshang in Imphal East district. This explosion that severely damaged the vehicles parked at his house.

Meanwhile, the second blast which took place near the residence of former MLA Salam Joy Singh at Samurou in Imphal West district, damaged the gate and the front portion of the Congress leader’s residence. Both Mr Ratankumar and Mr Singh are Congress ticket aspirants from the Khurai and Wangoi assembly constituencies respectively.

The security forces immediately rushed to the spot, and launched search operations to nab the attackers.

However, citizens from both the areas staged a protest against the bomb blasts. Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 27 and March 3.