Meghalaya-Based NGO Writes To Chief Secretary Complaining About Illegal Transportation Of Coal

NET Web Desk

Despite repeated tragedies, the Meghalaya Government has been struggling to put a halt on illegal coal-mining, or what one refers as the rat-hole method of digging and its illegal transportation to other parts of the nation. Responding to the same, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) named – A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) sent a petition to the state Chief Secretary against the Transport Commissioner, Department of Mining and Geology and the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of South Garo Hills for allowing an Assam-based firm and others to export and transport coal from Nongal Jadigittim area of the district through illegal processes.

According to Shillong Times report, the AHAM President Georgeprince Ch. Momin mentioned that on December 1, 2021, the undersecretary to the Mining and Geology Department allowed Jai Maa Coal Private Limited of Beltola area in Guwahati to illegally export and transport coal originating from outside the state through Gasuapara land customs station into Bangladesh.

However, on March 25, 2021, the DC of the South Garo Hills district also permitted Maruti Fuel based in Assam’s Dudhnoi to transport coal through the district and through Baghmara town en route to Gasuapara, said Momin as quoted in the petition.

The AHAM president further alleged that on December 1, 2021, the Director of Mineral Resources issued license to a bidder in coal auction – Babul S. Marak for lifting-up the coal from South Garo Hills district’s Rongding Awe Dangsa Awe, Rongsa Awe Gare Gittima and Areggittim.

The NGO also requested the Chief Secretary to initiate a spot enquiry and punish the officials for their alleged involvement into the same, and undertake steps to curb such illegal activities. It also threatened to go to court or the National Green Tribunal (NGT) “if the government fails to stop the illegalities and corruption on display in broad daylight”.

According to the AHAM President, no checking is been initiated to look after these trucks or quantity of coal that is being transported from outside the state.

Its worthy to note that recently, a Meghalaya-based Non Governmental Organization (NGO), the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) have written to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to take action against the transportation of illegal coal by the “coal mafias”.