Mizoram : Assam Rifles Conducts Lecture, Generating Awareness On Various Health Schemes

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In an attempt to generate awareness on various health schemes among the local populace, the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles today conducted an awareness lecture on ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’ under Ayushman Bharat Scheme and Mizoram State Health Care Schemes at Khawbung village of Champhai District.

The main aim of this lecture dealt with providing required information about Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana under Ayushman Bharat Scheme which was launched by the Government of India on September 2018, and various health schemes launched by Mizoram State Government from time to time.

During the lecture, the Assam Rifles personnel elaborated the villagers about primary objective of these schemes and health insurance provided for low income earners in the state.

The villagers were also given in-depth information about the schemes which provides a cover of Rs. 5 lakhs to families per year for medical treatment in both public and private hospitals and cashless treatment. The offline and online procedure and required documents for applying to take the benefit of the scheme were also discussed.

Furthermore, the effort and compassion portrayed by Assam Rifles were immensely appreciated by the local populace and hoped that concerned effort would go a long way in further strengthening the bond between the people of Mizoram and Assam Rifles.