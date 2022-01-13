Nagaland Government Signs Agreement With CAU Imphal For Transferring Technologies On Bio-Fertilizers

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to emphasize on sustainable livelihood for cultivators and generating awareness on significance of ecologically sustainable processes of farming, the Central Agriculture University (CAU), Imphal and the Soil and Water Conservation Department, Government of Nagaland on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) in the office chamber of Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC), Nagaland.

This agreement focused on Transfer of Technology on Bio Fertilizers and Bio Pesticide and Development of Industry Incubation Systems.

The APC mentioned that “in Nagaland 70% of the population living in the rural areas depends on the agriculture and allied activities. Out of this, 73% are engaged in jhum/shifting cultivation and 27% are engaged in settled farming. The traditional way of cultivation i.e. jhum is not found to be economically viable and ecologically sustainable; therefore the Government of Nagaland is looking towards sustainable livelihood of our farmers. The state government is happy that the union government has sanctioned 2 BFPU and 10 units under consideration in this financial year. And in this regard, the state govt. is in need of experts for efficient implementation. The government is happy that the MoA is being signed for the same. The APC also conveyed gratitude to Vice Chancellor and thanked the S&WC department for taking the initiative.”

However, the CAU-CPGSAS Umiam, Prof. Dwipendra Thakuria who is also the technical expert gave a brief presentation on the three technologies being transferred :

* CAU Bioenhancer (A microbial consortium for Terrace and Valley Lands)

* CAU JhumBioenhancer (A microbial consortium for mixed crops of Jhum Fields)

* Um-Met: A Liquid bioformulation of a potential indigenous entomopathogensMetarhiziumanisopliae

According to DIPR report, Prof. Thakuria also appreciated the state government for taking initiative for setting up of Meteorological Observatories in all the district; setting up of Soil Testing Laboratories in all districts and also for promotion of organic farming in the state by setting up Bio Fertilizer production units in 2 districts and 10 more units under consideration for each districts, he also stated that the state will become a model of organic farming for the entire country.

He also mentioned that concerned “university has spent a huge amount for development of technologies but since the state government is a Non-Profit Organization (NGO), the University has agreed to share the technologies in a nominal amount of Rs. 1.00 lakh (Rupees one lakh) only per technology. The university at the same time requested the state government that since the MoA is going to benefit both the parties, if some kind of funding can be provided to the University for creation for facilities such as bio pesticides or bio fertilizers production units for Research and Development programs if there are any avenues.” – further added the report.

Furthermore, it was also agreed that the University and state government will coordinate and cooperate even for other programmes in the future for the benefit of the farmers in the state.