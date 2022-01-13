Nagaland : Peren DC Imposes Stricter Measures To Check COVID-19 Surge

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Nagaland Government on Thursday has imposed several curbs, including – night curfew and other restrictions till January 31 to break the chain of infections and prevent the deadly outcomes of new variant “Omicron” which have escalated tensions among medical fraternities globally.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) & Chairman of District Task Force (DTF), Peren, Sentiwapang Aier, through an order, asserted that night curfew will be imposed from 9 PM to 5 AM with immediate effect in Peren, Nagaland. Besides, goods vehicles, vehicles transiting the district without any stopovers, movement due to medical and other emergencies, agricultural purposes, and any other movement permitted by the DTF and respective SDTF will be exempted from the purview of night curfew.

According to the order, social, political, religious, entertainment, academic, cultural gatherings, and all other kind of public gatherings shall be restricted and allowed up to 50% capacity, or up to a maximum of 200 persons.

However, all the persons need to be asymptomatic, and being fully vaccinated (taken both the doses) against the COVID-19. In case there is an unavoidable need to have bigger gatherings, they may be permitted only after getting express permission of the DTF and Sub-Divisional Task Force (SDTF).

Shopping complexes, restaurants, gymnasiums, parks, places of entertainment, recreation areas, etc, shall be permitted to open/operate upto 50% capacity, and all the visitors/staff and all other concerned, should be asymptomatic, and fully vaccinated (taken both the doses) against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, driver(s)/Attendant(s)/Passenger(s) in any passenger vehicle must strictly comply with the vaccination conditions and adhering to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and if none of the vaccination criteria are fulfilled then the Driver(s)/Attendant(s)/Passenger(s) should carry a COVID-19 negative test report taken either RT- PCR/TrueNat or CBNAAT with the swab taken for testing not earlier than 72 hours from the date of travel.

If any violation is noted, police personnel manning the check gates (Mhainamsti & Heningkunglwa) shall initiate immediate action under the relevant laws. The physical/offline classes for students studying upto class VIII stand suspended/closed till January 31, 2022.

Any student of class IX and above, and who has completed 15 years of age, shall be allowed to take admission, or attend regular/offline classes, only if he or she has taken at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

Furthermore, any person/group of persons acting in violation of the above directions, as well as all other existing orders/Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)/guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19, shall be liable to be prosecuted against under the relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides action under Section 188 of IPC and other legal provisions as applicable.