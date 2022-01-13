‘North East on Wheels’ Bike Expedition – Initiative To Promote Northeastern Region Launched In New Delhi

NET Web Desk

Marking the 75th years of Independence, and celebrating India’s freedom struggle based on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the Minister of State (MoS) for Culture and External Affairs, Meenakashi Lekhi today launched a Bike Expedition in New Delhi, an event which has been jointly organized by the Culture Ministry and Amazing Namaste foundation aiming to promote the Culture of India’s North Eastern States.

The ‘North East on Wheels (NEW)’ bike expedition is scheduled between April 8-16, 2022. A total of 75 Bikers participating in this expedition will be selected from all over the country and cover about 9000 km in the North East Region traveling in 6 groups.

This expedition will also promote ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative of the Ministry of Tourism especially focusing on this vision. Meanwhile, the Riders will also generate awareness on the significance of Road Safety.

The MoS asserted that “northeast is something to be showcased. There are eight states with 166 different tribes and traditions, which are protected by the constitution this country.”

“Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is one such occasion to celebrate all that is good in the country and all that our people cherish. All this celebration needs a global recognition”, – further added the MoS.

Furthermore, Lekhi further stated that northeast is the gate way to Southeast Asia, which needs to be worked on. She also thanked everyone who worked for putting all this together and wished luck to all the 75 bikers who will be taking this mission forward.