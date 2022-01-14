Arunachal Pradesh : 36-Hr Itanagar Shutdown Passed-Off Peacefully, But Crippled Normal Life

NET Web Desk

The 36-hours shutdown call led by All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) in Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), a move which came after the state government had failed to issue any clarification on the allegation made by the youth body on the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu with corruption and malpractices charges remained peaceful with no reports of any incident, as informed by officials on Thursday.

According to UNI report, however, 16 persons including the general secretary of ANYA has been detained by the state cops to prevent any further outcomes.

“The law and order situation is peaceful so far. There is no report of any untoward incident. Several detained as a precautionary measures,” – as informed by the Itanagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Jimmy Chiram.

Meanwhile, the bandh which commenced from 5 AM on Thursday, severely affected normal life in the capital region, with post offices, banking institutions, shops and commercial establishments been closed.

Its worthy to note that on Wednesday, the Arunachal Pradesh government ordered temporary suspension of mobile internet services from 5 PM for 48 hours in view of the bandh call. However, the Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix referred the ANYA’s allegations against Chief Minister Pema Khandu as “vague & baseless”, and appealed the association to come forward for talks.