Arunachal Pradesh Governor Cited ’20 PUNJAB’ For Performing Commendable Role During Deployment On LAC

NET Web Desk

Recognizing the commendable operational role been portrayed by the 20th Battalion of the Punjab Regiment (20 PUNJAB) commanded by Colonel Kedar Gupte during their deployment on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, the Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) on Thursday appreciated the regiment at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

The Governor’s Citation was received by Colonel Kedar Gupte and the Subedar Major Gurinder Singh and Devansu, the junior most sepoy of 20 PUNJAB.

Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) lauded Colonel Kedar Gupte, Commanding Officer and all ranks of 20 PUNJAB for effectively upholding the high image of India by maintaining a significant stature against the Chinese Army Border Troops at Wacha Meeting Complex on the LAC.

The Governor has also lauded the outstanding empathy and humanism of 20 PUNJAB personnel towards the civil population in their area of responsibility. Besides, 20 PUNJAB personnel has also conducted medical camps, youth sports events and tree plantation drives, thereby rendering assistance in socio-economic development of local populace.

Furthermore, the Governor have also called-upon all Indian Army personnel, stationed in the state for generating awareness to curb the spread of COVID-19 Pandemic. He urged the members of Armed Forces to motivate people for getting themselves inoculated at the nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre.

He also advised the residents of Arunachal Pradesh to follow COVID Protocol, i.e. wear facemask, wash hands frequently, and follow social distancing by practicing ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’.