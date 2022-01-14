Arunachal Pradesh Minister Appeals IJU To Formulate Policies For Digital & Social Media Outlets Regulation

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to support the Arunachal Pradesh government in formulating a policy for effective regulation of digital and social media outlets, the state Information & Public Relations (IPR) minister Bamang Felix recently called-upon the Indian Journalists Union’s (IJU) leadership.

Felix appealed the IJU leadership to prepare a policy and suggested concerned department to work on bringing mechanisms for further regulation of outlets.

Referring the Arunachal Pradesh Government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, as a “press-friendly government”, Felix underlined the major reformative steps undertaken by the state government for welfare of the press community in the state.

According to Arunachal Times report, the IJU President Geetartha Pathak asserted that “Covid-19 has made challenging for media houses and persons. We would discuss over safety of journalists, wage issue and working atmosphere in the NEC to make our journalism better.”

He also lauded the Khandu-led government for announcing Rs 25,000 as pension amount for working journalists who retire from the profession.