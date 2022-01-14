COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 1046 Fresh New Cases, 14.36% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 1046 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 14.36%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 8059. While, a total of 1,50,538 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 565 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 7282 samples were tested on January 13, 2022, out of which 479 samples belonged to males, while 567 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 731 belonged to symptomatic patients, 315 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,41,914. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 97 positive cases (22.76%), TrueNAT detected 41 (29.71%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 893 (13.46%) & 15 (17.44%) positive cases respectively.